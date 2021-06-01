Lockdown extended in Chandigarh; salons to reopen

After nearly a month, salons and hairdresser shops will open in Chandigarh, but only for hair grooming. No other service will be allowed. Spa and massage centres, where physical contact is involved, will continue to remain closed.

Deciding to continue with lockdown restrictions imposed on May 4, the Chandigarh administration on Monday also provided a further one-hour relaxation to non-essential shops. They can now remain open from 9am to 4pm, while essential shops will continue to operate till 5pm.

Shopping malls and multiplexes will have to wait to begin operations. Dine-in remains banned at restaurants, which can provide only takeway orders till 5pm and home delivery till 10pm.

The lockdown will continue till 6am on June 9, with night curfew from 6pm and 5am daily. The decision on weekend curfew will be taken later.

In the Covid review meeting held on Monday, UT administrator VP Singh Badnore also decided that all sports facilities will be opened for sportspersons, who will have follow strict Covid protocol. However, swimming pools and gyms will remain closed.

“The decreasing number of cases and adequate availability of Covid beds were major considerations besides livelihood of traders and daily wagers for deciding on giving relaxations,” said UT adviser Manoj Parida.

Policy for children who lost parents to Covid

Badnore expressed concern over the plight of children who have lost their parents to the pandemic. He directed that school fees of all such children be exempted. Also, if any child needs accommodation in the administration’s welfare home, it should be provided for free, he said.

He also directed Nitika Pawar, secretary, social welfare, to prepare a comprehensive scheme in consultation with the sub-committee of administrator’s advisory council so that the affected children could be fully rehabilitated.

Last week, the UT education department had asked all cluster heads to collect information of students in government schools who have lost at least one parent to Covid. Over 40 such cases have been identified. Senior officials of the department confirmed that these details have been sought from private schools as well.

Mini Covid centres to continue till June end

The administrator expressed satisfaction over the availability of oxygen and medicines at all medical facilities. He directed that the civil hospital in Sector 45 be converted into an exclusive paediatric hospital for children who suffer from Covid.

Also, mini Covid care centres have been allowed to continue till June end. Badnore appreciated the good work and commitment of people and organisations running these centres.

Meanwhile, he directed director general of police Sanjay Baniwal to ensure that proper security is available at all medical institutions, so that health officials feel protected and can work without fear. He also directed him to ensure that Covid protocol is strictly followed in the city.

He directed Vinod P Kavle, secretary, food and supply, to ensure that ration being distributed under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana reaches the beneficiaries, while strictly following Covid protocol.