Lockdown no solution, enforce Covid restrictions strictly: Capt

Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday ruled out imposing a complete lockdown in Punjab.

Charing a virtual emergency meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in the six worst-hit districts of Ludhiana, Mohali, Jalandhar, Bathinda, Patiala and Amritsar, the CM said: “Lockdown is not a solution as it will lead to exodus of labourers and force them to go to states with even lesser medical facilities.”

The CM also directed the district administrations to enforce restrictions strictly and to stop dine-in facility in high positivity areas, with Covid testing of staff in restaurants by the health department.

Urging the industry to set up Covid treatment centres and makeshift hospitals, he stressed on the teamwork to fight the pandemic.

He also directed the chief secretary to encourage retired doctors and nurses to rejoin for handling Covid facilities and suggested setting up of temporary healthcare facilities in halls or gymnasiums. Micro-containment strategy must be strictly implemented and encouraged, he said.

Amarinder expressed concern over the fact that 14 districts in the state currently had over 10% positivity rate and five had more than 60% bed occupancy.

A prefabricated 10-bedded hospital will come up at Mohali and a 250-bedded temporary hospital is being set up near Bathinda refinery, with oxygen supply from the refinery, he said, urging all departments to be prepared for the peak and identify areas in the various districts for establishment of temporary hospitals. Additional 2,000 beds for Covid patients are being added in the state, he said.

Strict action against black marketers: CM

Amarinder warned of strict action against black marketing, hoarding of oxygen cylinders or smuggling of the life-saving gas out of Punjab.

Urging private hospitals to increase beds, he said these would be supplied adequate oxygen by the government agencies and no punitive action will be taken in case of any mishap due to lack of oxygen.

Even as health minister Balbir Sidhu expressed concern over people of Punjab not getting space in hospitals due to patients coming from outside, the CM said he was not in favour of refusing hospital care to any patient from other state.

The CM said he had spoken to the Union home minister for additional oxygen allocation to the state.

