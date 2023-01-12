Lohri style guide

Delicious delicacies, Punjabi folk songs, beats of the dhol, trendy outfits, and friends and family huddled up by the bonfire – that’s what makes Lohri fun. As the festival approaches, we bring you some ideas to jazz up your festive look:

To beat the nip in the air, choose a bright velvet suit. “This winter classic will keep you warm while not letting you lose points on the fashion front. Pair it with Chand Bali or a studded choker set and Punjabi juttis, and you’re good to go,” says dress designer Puneet Chadha.

Men can go for embroidered Pathani suit paired with leather mojari juttis. It’s an all-time favourite look and doesn’t need much work, says fashion design student Harsh Wadhwa.

“Our community is notoriously known for being a little extra. So, why not embrace that Punjabiyat and add some bling to your Lohri look? I’m getting a pair of sports shoes with gota-patti work on them from Pataaree Studios,” says fashion influencer Jasjeet Kaur.

The mere mention of Punjabis is incomplete without talking about the traditional Phulkari work. Customers have been ordering Phulkari suits, sarees, jackets, clutches, and more for Lohri, says artisan Gursimran Singh.

Bored of the traditional look? Worry not. You can pair a stole with traditional embroidery with demin jacket and pants. Just add some bold kohl and a bold shade of lipstick and you’re ready to rock, says boutique owner Kainat Kapoor.

“Our minds are programmed to notice one’s eyes before other features. So, your overall look relies majorly on your eyes. Cat-eyed wings can be your go-to as they accentuate the shape of the eyes. You can also create a gradient of eyeshadow shades to match your outfit for a stunning effect. Pair this with a coloured liner are they are trending this season, says makeup artist Bikram Dhillon.

As per hair stylist Karan, if you plan to braid your hair, choosing a colourful and artistic parandi will add to the overall look of the evening. You can also add pearls or fresh flowers to your hair to accentuate the look, he adds.

