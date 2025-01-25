Lok Adalat issues arrest warrant against former Bathinda DC

The Lok Adalat in Mohali has issued an arrest warrant against former Bathinda deputy commissioner Parneet Bhardwaj for not transferring possession of a plot despite receiving payment. The complainant’s advocate Mandeep Singh said the Lok Adalat has instructed the Mohali SSP to issue an arrest warrant against Parneet Bhardwaj, who was the erstwhile DC of Bathinda. (Getty Images)

Complainant Rajinder Singh, a resident of Tapa, Barnala, filed a complaint in the Lok Adalat, stating that he had reserved a plot in Sherwood Society, Sector-91, for ₹22.5 lakh in 2012. He alleged that Bhardwaj, who was the chairman of the society, had neither transferred the plot to him nor reimbursed his money.

The Lok Adalat ruled in the complainant’s favour, instructing Bhardwaj to reimburse the plot amount ( ₹22.5 lakh) with 12% interest. Despite the court’s directives, the amount of ₹57.8 lakh was not remitted to the complainant, leading to the issuance of the arrest warrant.

The directive mandated Bhardwaj to pay ₹57.8 lakh to the complainant by February 5, failing which he shall be arrested.