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Lok Adalat settles over 40k cases in tricity

At the District Courts Complex in Sector 43, Chandigarh, 13 benches set up under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority settled over 19,000 cases

Published on: May 10, 2026 07:04 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula
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More than 40,000 cases related to  traffic challans, bank recoveries, matrimonial disputes, cheque bounce and labour issues were settled during the National Lok Adalat in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula on Saturday.

In SAS Nagar, 19,169 cases were settled through mutual compromise with compensation and settlement awards worth over 283.21 crore. (HT File)

At the District Courts Complex in Sector 43, Chandigarh, 13 benches set up under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority settled over 19,000 cases. MACT claims, arbitration matters, municipal disputes and civil matters were also settled. The settlement amount stood at over 14.25 crore, according to the State Legal Services Authority (SLSA), Chandigarh.

Among the settled matters were 10,595 pre-litigation cases, 17 labour disputes, 63 consumer commission matters and 26 cases before the Debt Recovery Tribunal-II. In addition, 2,102 mutation cases were settled by the UT revenue department.

The SLSA stated that four matrimonial disputes were resolved after the parties agreed to reconcile and resume cohabitation. One case pending for more than a decade was also settled.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Lok Adalat settles over 40k cases in tricity
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Lok Adalat settles over 40k cases in tricity
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