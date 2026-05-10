More than 40,000 cases related to traffic challans, bank recoveries, matrimonial disputes, cheque bounce and labour issues were settled during the National Lok Adalat in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula on Saturday.

In SAS Nagar, 19,169 cases were settled through mutual compromise with compensation and settlement awards worth over ₹ 283.21 crore. (HT File)

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At the District Courts Complex in Sector 43, Chandigarh, 13 benches set up under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority settled over 19,000 cases. MACT claims, arbitration matters, municipal disputes and civil matters were also settled. The settlement amount stood at over ₹14.25 crore, according to the State Legal Services Authority (SLSA), Chandigarh.

Among the settled matters were 10,595 pre-litigation cases, 17 labour disputes, 63 consumer commission matters and 26 cases before the Debt Recovery Tribunal-II. In addition, 2,102 mutation cases were settled by the UT revenue department.

The SLSA stated that four matrimonial disputes were resolved after the parties agreed to reconcile and resume cohabitation. One case pending for more than a decade was also settled.

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{{^usCountry}} In SAS Nagar, 19,169 cases were settled through mutual compromise with compensation and settlement awards worth over ₹283.21 crore. District and sessions judge Atul Kasana said the district took up 21,410 pending and pre-litigation matters. A total of 27 benches functioned across SAS Nagar, Kharar and Dera Bassi. Officials said judicial officers, revenue authorities, consumer commission members and industrial tribunal representatives participated in the exercise aimed at reducing pendency and encouraging out-of-court settlements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In SAS Nagar, 19,169 cases were settled through mutual compromise with compensation and settlement awards worth over ₹283.21 crore. District and sessions judge Atul Kasana said the district took up 21,410 pending and pre-litigation matters. A total of 27 benches functioned across SAS Nagar, Kharar and Dera Bassi. Officials said judicial officers, revenue authorities, consumer commission members and industrial tribunal representatives participated in the exercise aimed at reducing pendency and encouraging out-of-court settlements. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Megha Dhaliwal, secretary of District Legal Services Authority, said the district judiciary held several coordination meetings with banks, insurance companies and government departments ahead of the Lok Adalat to identify cases that could be resolved through compromise. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Megha Dhaliwal, secretary of District Legal Services Authority, said the district judiciary held several coordination meetings with banks, insurance companies and government departments ahead of the Lok Adalat to identify cases that could be resolved through compromise. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In Panchkula, seven benches were constituted at the District Courts Complex and sub-divisional courts. Ajay Kumar Ghanghas, chief judicial magistrate-cum-secretary, District Legal Services Authority, said 23,485 cases were taken up, out of which 2,048 were amicably settled and disposed of. Settlement awards amounting to ₹74.10 lakh were granted in various matters. The Lok Adalat also disposed of 1,395 traffic challans. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Panchkula, seven benches were constituted at the District Courts Complex and sub-divisional courts. Ajay Kumar Ghanghas, chief judicial magistrate-cum-secretary, District Legal Services Authority, said 23,485 cases were taken up, out of which 2,048 were amicably settled and disposed of. Settlement awards amounting to ₹74.10 lakh were granted in various matters. The Lok Adalat also disposed of 1,395 traffic challans. {{/usCountry}}

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