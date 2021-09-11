Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Lone Covid case detected in Ludhiana, no death reported
chandigarh news

Lone Covid case detected in Ludhiana, no death reported

A single person tested positive for the coronavirus disease in the district on Friday
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON SEP 11, 2021 01:51 AM IST
A total 8,055 people were administered the Covid jab in Ludhiana, taking the total tally to 23,47576. No fresh death was reported. (Representative Image/HT File)

A single person tested positive for the coronavirus disease in the district on Friday.

While the active cases have risen to 29, the death toll stands at 2,098. As many as 87,495 people have tested positive for the virus so far, of which 85,368 have successfully defeated the virus. A total 8,055 people were administered the jab, taking the total tally to 23,47576.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Punjab Shahi Imam passes away at 63 in Ludhiana

LIT reserve price row: Congress alleges ‘2016 land allotment scam’

Chandigarh trader body calls on new DGP, discusses thefts, snatching

LIT reserve price row: Take action within 10 days or face stir, says SAD
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP