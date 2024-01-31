Lone RS seat falling vacant on expiry of Nadda’s term can go to Sonia or Priyanka: HP Cong chief

Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh on Tuesday said the lone Rajya Sabha seat falling vacant on expiry of six-year term of BJP national president JP Nadda on April 2 can go to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Pratibha Singh (HT Photo)

“We would discuss the matter with senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the seat could go to them if they are willing,” Singh said when asked about sending their names from the state.

HT has launched it's new Cricket page. Click here to know more!

Sonia Gandhi contested from the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency in the 2019 general election. Priyanka Gandhi is neither a member of the Lok Sabha nor the Rajya Sabha at present.

“The names of Sonia Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi Vadra can be considered if they so desire,” she told media in Shimla in reply to a question on the sidelines of a function to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 76th death anniversary.

Following declaration of schedule for the elections to 56 Rajya Sabha seats, including one in Himachal, search has begun in the Congress party which has a clear majority of 40 out of 68 seats in the state assembly.

The seat is falling vacant on April 2 following expiry of Nadda’s term, who was elected in 2018 after the BJP returned to power in the state. The polling for the lone seat would be held next month during the budget session (February 14 to 29) of the state assembly and the Congress candidate’s victory is a foregone conclusion.

At present, all three Rajya Sabha seats from the state are held by the BJP. Besides Nadda, two other Rajya members from the state are Indu Goswami and Sikander Kumar.

She said that after assurance from chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, she had handed over a list of the workers who could be accommodated in the government. “I had taken up the issue of accommodating party workers numerous times with the chief minister. Workers had high expectations from the chief minister since he was the man of the organisation. I had even handed over a list of dedicated party workers who should have been accommodated, but the voices have gone unheard so far,” she said.