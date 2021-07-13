Long wait ends, monsoon finally drenches Chandigarh

With 21.5mm rain between 6.30pm and 11.30pm in the city, monsoon officially revived in the city on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed.

More rain is likely on Tuesday as well, but its intensity will be lower. After the day remained cloudy, showers arrived on Monday evening, causing the mercury to drop from 33°C at 5.30pm to 25.8°C at 8.30pm.

Since its onset on June 13, monsoon had brought along only 128mm rain before Monday, 47% short of the 239.8mm rain considered normal.

With Monday’s rain, the shortfall is down to 38%. Before this, July saw rain only on the third, when 12.2mm showers were recorded.

IMD scientist Shivinder Singh said, “Monday’s rain was part of the monsoon movement strengthening and covering the region. Monsoon has now covered most parts of Punjab and Haryana.”

Last year, 920.1mm rain was received in the monsoon period, higher than the average of 845.7mm. Against 302.6mm rain in July 2020, this year only 33.7mm rain has been recorded.

Monsoon’s arrival on June 13 was the earliest since 2008, when also it was declared on June 13.

Right after its onset was declared, the monsoon got subdued as a low pressure area that had formed over the Bay of Bengal dissipated and easterly winds stopped blowing in the region.

Two heatwaves were also declared in the city during this duration, with maximum temperature crossing 40°C on June 30, July 1, and July 7, July 8.

While IMD had predicted rain on July 9, July 10 and July 11, monsoon finally returned to the city on July 12. Even in June, after the monsoon was declared, it was said that rains will start after a few days, but the date was pushed forward eventually to July.

On this, former director of Chandigarh IMD, Surender Paul, who is now IMD director in Shimla, said, “While IMD is going over the data to avoid such errors in the future, monsoon is also becoming erratic and even the lockdown had an effect on it, with air becoming much cleaner than previous years.”

He added that the cyclonic activity before the monsoon as well as Western Disturbances had also made predictions harder.

In the coming days, it is expected that dry spells like earlier won’t continue and the city will receive light to moderate rain as scattered showers are expected in the region. The spells won’t be daily, however maximum temperature is unlikely to cross 40°C again.

Meanwhile, the city’s maximum temperature went down from 37.5°C on Sunday to 34.1°C, one degree below normal, on Monday. The minimum temperature went up from 26.7°C to 29.1°C, five notches abovenormal.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 32°C and 34°C, and the minimum temperature will hover around 28°C.