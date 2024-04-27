Looking for quick profits, Ludhiana resident loses 36 lakh to fraudsters

A city resident lost nearly ₹36 lakh to online fraudsters on the pretext of investment in online trading for huge and quick profits. After the accused stopped responding, he realised that he had been duped and filed a police complaint. The Dugri police have lodged a first-information report (FIR) against Ashley of Jaipur, Vishal Vasant of Maharashtra and Navin Kumar of Haryana’s Rewari. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Dugri police have lodged a first-information report (FIR) against Ashley of Jaipur, Vishal Vasant of Maharashtra and Navin Kumar of Haryana’s Rewari. Officials said that some aides of the accused were yet to be identified.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Sandeep Batta of Urban Estate, Dugri. The complainant alleged that the accused lured him with the promise of huge and quick profit, and insisted that he invest in their business platform.

The complainant stated that he had invested ₹37 lakh in multiple transactions. The accused had returned ₹7.2 lakh to him as profit. They made him invest ₹6.42 lakh more and returned ₹49,000. Later, the accused stopped responding to his calls. When he did not get his invested money back, he realised that he had been duped and filed a complaint to the police on February 9.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sunil Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that the FIR was lodged following an investigation. A case under sections 419 (cheating), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused. A hunt was on for the arrest of the accused, officials said.