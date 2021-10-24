Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lookout notice against 3 dera men wanted in sacrilege cases

Dera men Sandeep Bareta, Pardeep Kaler and Harsh Dhuri were also named in Malke and Gurusar sacrilege cases in 2018
Faridkot senior superintendent of police Varun Sharma issued the lookout circular against three dera men — Sandeep Bareta, Pardeep Kaler and Harsh Dhuri — wanted in sacrilege cases. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 24, 2021 01:26 AM IST
By Parteek Singh Mahal, Faridkot

Police on Saturday issued a lookout notice against three Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda national committee members wanted by the special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2015 sacrilege cases.

Faridkot senior superintendent of police Varun Sharma issued the lookout circular against Sandeep Bareta, Pardeep Kaler and Harsh Dhuri. The trio has been declared proclaimed offenders in five sacrilege cases. In June, SIT-led by inspector general of police Surinder Pal Singh Parmar named them accused in two sacrilege cases wherein torn pages of a “bir” (copy of Guru Granth Sahib) were found scattered in Bargari and three derogatory posters were put up near gurdwaras at Bargari and Burj Jawahar Singh Wala villages in 2015.

Bareta, Kler and Dhuri were also named as accused in the Malke and Gurusar cases in 2018. Torn pages of Guru Granth Sahib were found at Malke village in Moga district in November 2015 and Gurusar (Bhagta) village in Bathinda district in October 2015. Last year, they were named as accused and later declared POs in a case of theft of a ‘bir’ of Guru Granth Sahib from a gurdwara at Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village.

The SIT probing the case claims that Bareta, Kler and Dhuri are the key link in sacrilege incidents as the instructions to execute sacrilege at Bargari, Moga and Gurusar were given by them.

