Loud music: Another FIR against Chandigarh’s Sector-7 night club
Published on Feb 13, 2023 10:08 PM IST
Sub-inspector Satish Kumar reported that Grapho 07 club in Sector 7, Chandigarh, was found playing loud music without permission on Sunday. On his complaint, police booked the club’s general manager, Pankhil Bhasin, 26, a resident of Sector 16, Panchkula
Three days after police booked the owner of a Sector 7-based night club for playing music beyond the prescribed sound limit, another FIR was lodged against the club for repeating the violation.
Sub-inspector Satish Kumar reported that Grapho 07 club in Sector 7 was found playing loud music without permission on Sunday.
On his complaint, police booked the club’s general manager, Pankhil Bhasin, 26, a resident of Sector 16, Panchkula, under relevant sections of Environment (Protection) Act and the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules at the Sector-26 police station.
Earlier on February 9, police had booked the club’s owner, Jatin Choudhary, for the same violation on the orders of Nitish Singla, SDM (East).
