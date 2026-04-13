LPG to PNG switch: Haryana govt steps on the gas

Complying with the Centre’s guidelines, the Haryana government has made it mandatory for households and commercial users to switch from liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to piped natural gas (PNG), in areas where a pipeline network has already been laid. According to a public notice issued by the Karnal additional deputy commissioner, the households, in areas where the authorised entity has already laid pipeline infrastructure or is in a position to supply natural gas to individual households or to a common address within a housing area, are required to avail domestic PNG connections. (HT Photo)

Giving a three-month window, the government has warned that non-compliance will lead to the halting of LPG connections after the deadline.

According to a public notice issued by the Karnal additional deputy commissioner, the households, in areas where the authorised entity has already laid pipeline infrastructure or is in a position to supply natural gas to individual households or to a common address within a housing area, are required to avail domestic PNG connections.

“Accordingly, all households falling under such areas are hereby directed to apply within three months from the date of issuance of this notice,” the notice read.

Speaking to HT, ADC Rahul said that it has been notified that on expiry of three months period supply of LPG cylinders to such households shall be liable to be discontinued, in accordance with applicable guidelines and regulations. “We have sought proactive cooperation from high-end societies in the town and are organising camps in high potential areas where number of passive connections are higher. In addition, bulk messaging is being done. In the past few weeks, there has been a good response,” he said.

Sharing data, the ADC said that total PNG domestic connections as on February 1, 2026, were 16,238 which rose to 17,484 on April 1 and further to 17,820 till April 11.

In Ambala, the authorities say that they have received requests for industrial connections. They also informed that they have started discontinuing LPG connections for domestic consumers who have PNG, in compliance with an earlier order.

DFSC Ambala, Nishant Rathee, said that his department has blocked 404 LPG connections recently, where the PNG supply is live. “We have issued 338 new domestic connections in the last one month. Similarly, 30 new commercial connections have been issued in same period, along with 120 new applications,” he added.

Kurukshetra DC Vishram Kumar Meena said the PNG pipelines have been laid in 34 colonies and sectors of the city and connections will also be installed in dharamshalas, temples, gurudwaras, and other institutions.

He further said that to expedite the works, the public works department (PWD) has been directed to issue NOCs for laying PNG gas pipelines at four more locations in the city.