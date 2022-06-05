Lt Col booked for subjecting his officer wife to domestic violence, beating up kids

Police have booked a Lieutenant Colonel for domestic violence and breach of trust on the complaint of his wife, an army Major.

The complainant, Major Anurita, currently posted at Military Hospital, Ambala Cantonment, had accused her husband, Lt Col Kumara Sundaram, of domestic violence, dowry harassment and also beating up their two children – a nine-year-old son and a seven-year-old daughter.

The Major had submitted that she married Sundaram, who hails from Tamil Nadu, in 2011 after they met on a matrimonial website. Her family gave him ₹10 lakh in cash and gold ornaments during the wedding.

After their marriage was registered in Coimbatore, she was transferred from Ambala to Pune, where her husband was pursuing post-graduation and also serving as a dental officer.

But soon after their marriage, her short-tempered husband started harassing her for dowry, the complainant said. She also discovered that contrary to his claims, his mother was alive and he had a widowed sister.

Her son, born in 2012, was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, yet her husband had been thrashing him. When she conceived the second time, he misbehaved with her during the pregnancy and after their daughter was born in 2014, he would beat her up as well.

She alleged that her husband even misbehaved with his father whenever he tried to intervene.

Sundaram underwent counselling in 2017 and 2019, but on each occasion, he returned to his old ways within a few days.

Eventually, they both got posted in Ambala in 2021 and she was set to retire in 2023, but he had had already grabbed all her money, leaving her with no funds or property.

On her complaint, Sundaram has been booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We will be informing his reporting officer about the case and he will be asked to join investigation,” said sub-inspector Davender Kaur, SHO, Women police station, Ambala.

