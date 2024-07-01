 Lt Gen Devendra Sharma takes over as new GoC-in-C, ARTRAC, Shimla - Hindustan Times
Lt Gen Devendra Sharma takes over as new GoC-in-C, ARTRAC, Shimla

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 01, 2024 04:19 PM IST

In a career spanning almost four decades, he has undertaken command appointments in sensitive operational sectors, counter-terrorism environment, and high-altitude terrain.

Lieutenant General Devendra Sharma took over as the 25th general officer commanding-in-chief (GoC-in-C) of the Army Training Command (ARTRAC) in Shimla on Monday.

Lieutenant General Devendra Sharma taking over as the 25th general officer commanding-in-chief (GoC-in-C) of the Army Training Command (ARTRAC) in Shimla on Monday. (HT Photo)
Lieutenant General Devendra Sharma taking over as the 25th general officer commanding-in-chief (GoC-in-C) of the Army Training Command (ARTRAC) in Shimla on Monday. (HT Photo)

Lt Gen Sharma is an alumnus of Mayo College, Ajmer, National Defence Academy and Indian Military Academy. A recipient of the sword of honour, he was commissioned into The Scinde Horse on December 19, 1987.

In a career spanning almost four decades, he has undertaken command appointments in sensitive operational sectors, counter-terrorism environment, and high-altitude terrain. He has commanded The Scinde Horse, an armoured brigade as part of the strike corps, an infantry division, and a corps on the western front. Lt Gen Sharma was chief of staff, HQ Western Command, Chandimandir, before taking over as GOC-in-C, ARTRAC.

