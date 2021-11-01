Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Lt Gen Khanduri takes charge as GOC, Western Command
chandigarh news

Lt Gen Khanduri takes charge as GOC, Western Command

Lieutenant General Nav K Khanduri has the distinction of being the first Air Defence Officer to be appointed as an Army Commander. A guard of honour was also presented to him at the Western Command Headquarters as he assumed charge.
Lieutenant General Nav K Khanduri, the new General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Indian Army’s Western Command. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 08:22 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Jammu

Lieutenant General Nav K Khanduri took charge as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Indian Army’s Western Command, officials said on Monday.

Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said, “Lt Gen Khanduri has the distinction of being the first Air Defence Officer to be appointed as an Army Commander. On assuming charge, Lt Gen Khanduri laid wreath at Veer Smriti to pay homage to the bravehearts, who have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.”

A guard of honour was also presented to him at the Western Command Headquarters, he added.

An alumnus of Rashtriya Indian Military College, Dehradun, and the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Khanduri passed out with the 73rd Regular Course and was commissioned into 27 Air Defence Regiment (Amritsar Airfield) on December 17, 1983. He is an alumnus of the prestigious Defence Services Staff College, College of Defence Management and the National Defence College.

In a career spanning over 38 years, Gen Khanduri has served across a wide spectrum of operational areas and has tenanted a host of important command, staff and instructional appointments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka Rajyotsava 2021
Kerala Day
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
World Vegan Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP