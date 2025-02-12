Lt Gen MV Suchindra felicitates officers, soldiers

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar on Tuesday felicitated the officers and soldiers with gallantry and distinguished service awards, for their acts of bravery beyond the call of duty and also for their distinguished services to the nation. General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar congratulated the family members of the award winners and extorted all ranks to be ever vigilant and prepared for any security challenges. (HT File)

During an investiture ceremony held in Mathura, a total of 38 Sena Medals (Gallantry), five Sena Medals (Distinguished), two Yudh Seva Medals and 10 Vishisht Seva Medals were awarded to the individuals.

The General Officer also presented GOC-in-C Unit Appreciation to Units in recognition of their exceptional professionalism and unparalleled achievements in operations, maintenance and communications while being deployed in the Northern Theatre under adverse terrain and challenging security situation.

The GOC-in-C during his address commended the efforts of the individuals for their acts of gallantry and distinguished services and also the units for their collective exceptional performance. He emphasised that their efforts and contributions has made the Northern Army stronger in its area of responsibility.

He expressed his condolences to the Veer Naris for their loss and assured them of the Army’s commitment for assisting them in their resettlement in the society. The GOC-in-C also congratulated the family members of the award winners and further extorted all ranks to be ever vigilant and prepared for any security challenges.