Lt Gen Pratik Sharma takes charge as Northern Command chief

Amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions, Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma on Thursday assumed charge as General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the strategic Northern Command. Lt Gen Pratik Sharma (HT File)

A highly decorated officer, Lieutenant General Sharma is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun and Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.

Commissioned into the Madras Regiment in December 1987, he is qualified on the higher command course and has also attended a course at National Defence College, New Delhi.

He commanded an infantry battalion, brigade and division along the Line of Control (LoC) and a strike corps in the western sector.

Lt Gen Sharma has a varied exposure in staff and instructional appointments, including being a staff officer in the UN Mission. He has held important appointments at military operations directorate and military secretary branch at the army headquarters. Prior to taking charge as GOC-in-C of Northern Command, Lt Gen Sharma was the director general of military operations and deputy chief of army staff (strategy).

On assuming command, he conveyed greetings to all ranks and expressed his commitment to take forward the excellent work by his predecessors and all ranks of Northern Command.

Outgoing northern army chief Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar relinquished charge on Wednesday as he retired after a career of four decades in the army.