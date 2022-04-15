Lt Gen Pushpendra Singh takes over as Rising Star Corps commander
Lieutenant general Pushpendra Singh on Thursday took over as commander of the Rising Star Corps in Himachal Pradesh, a Jammu-based defence spokesperson said.
The Indian Army’s youngest corps, 9 Corps, which was raised in 2005, has its operational area up to Jammu. It is based in the Yol cantonment town in the Kangra Valley, southeast of Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh.
Lt Gen Pushpendra Singh took over as the 17th corps commander of the Yol-based Rising Star Corps, the spokesperson said. The officer is an alumnus of the Indian Military Academy and was commissioned into the 4 Para (Special Forces) in December 1987.
Jammu-based defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said the officer has had an illustrious career spanning over more than 35 years and has participated in Operation Pawan, Operation Meghdoot, Operation Rakshak and Operation Orchid.
He has foreign combat exposure in the United Nations Peacekeeping Missions in Lebanon and Sri Lanka, the official said.
“Before the Rising Star Corps, Singh has served at the Infantry School Mhow and the Strategic Forces Command, besides being the chief of staff of the Lucknow-based Central Command,” said Col Anand.
Chandigarh: Tributes paid to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary
The 131st birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar was celebrated at PunjabEngineering College and Panjab University on Thursday. At PEC, an event was organised by the institute's SC/ST/OBC Officers' Welfare Association. Director of PEC, Baldev Setia was the chief guest and former civil surgeon of Jalandhar, Dr RL Bassan, was the guest of honour.
TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship 2022: Yuvraj, Mollah share lead in round three
Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, playing on his home turf, and Bangladesh's Md Zamal Hossain Mollah ended round three of the ₹50 lakh TATA Steel Players Championship 2022 as joint leaders at Chandigarh Golf Club on Thursday. Tricity golfer Angad Cheema returned a 70 to occupy fifth place at 10-under 206.
Ambala City to get Haryana’s first TB, heart and chest hospital
Haryana health minister Anil Vij through a statement on Thursday said that a five-storey hospital for treatment of TB, chest and heart-related diseases will be constructed at a cost of Rs. 54.38 crore in Ambala city. It will be the second such hospital in north India, the other being in Delhi. Currently, Haryana has one intermediate reference laboratory in Karnal, causing delay in medical reports.
Chandigarh: Immigration firm owner booked in two more cheating cases
Police have registered two more cases against the owner of an immigration firm in Sector 22 for duping people of ₹16.53 lakh on the pretext of sending them abroad. The accused, Kuldeep Gill of Kharar, the owner of Quicknoxx Solutions Private Limited, was previously arrested on March 10 after being accused of cheating four customers of ₹26.06 lakh. He remains lodged in jail.
Delhiwale: Driving along till the end of time
His white hair is standing spindly on his head, ably covering the bald patch at the centre. It is 3 in the afternoon on a sultry day. The glare of the daylight hurts the eyes. The light turns green. A person of his age usually gives up work and stays at home, watching television, reading newspapers, and WhatsApp-ing with friends and relatives. Another traffic light. Hari Om isn't tempted. The traffic light turns green.
