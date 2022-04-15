Lt Gen Pushpendra Singh takes over as Rising Star Corps commander

Lieutenant general Pushpendra Singh on Thursday took over as commander of the Rising Star Corps in Himachal Pradesh, a Jammu-based defence spokesperson said.

The Indian Army’s youngest corps, 9 Corps, which was raised in 2005, has its operational area up to Jammu. It is based in the Yol cantonment town in the Kangra Valley, southeast of Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh.

Lt Gen Pushpendra Singh took over as the 17th corps commander of the Yol-based Rising Star Corps, the spokesperson said. The officer is an alumnus of the Indian Military Academy and was commissioned into the 4 Para (Special Forces) in December 1987.

Jammu-based defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said the officer has had an illustrious career spanning over more than 35 years and has participated in Operation Pawan, Operation Meghdoot, Operation Rakshak and Operation Orchid.

He has foreign combat exposure in the United Nations Peacekeeping Missions in Lebanon and Sri Lanka, the official said.

“Before the Rising Star Corps, Singh has served at the Infantry School Mhow and the Strategic Forces Command, besides being the chief of staff of the Lucknow-based Central Command,” said Col Anand.