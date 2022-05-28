Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: 1.1k school athletes participate in trials for sports wing
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: 1.1k school athletes participate in trials for sports wing

A total of 1,177 athletes from local government schools participated in trials held by the state sports department at Guru Nanak Stadium, Ludhiana, for admission to various sports wings in the district
Athletes participating in the swimming trials at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Published on May 28, 2022 08:16 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A total of 1,177 athletes from local government schools participated in trials held by the state sports department at Guru Nanak Stadium, Ludhiana, for admission to various sports wings in the district.

While 717 players participated in the trials for on Friday, a total 460 players participated on Saturday. There are 400 seats in the sports wings of Ludhiana and according to officials, the selected students will get 100-200 each per day for food. The list of selected students will come out next week. Those who are selected will have to submit their respective school certificates with the sports department here as a proof of their enrolment.

On Saturday, students gave trials for judo, softball, powerlifting, lawn tennis, shooting, athletics, archery, basketball, badminton, football, wrestling and weight lifting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP