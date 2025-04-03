Menu Explore
Ludhiana: 1,300 cartons of illicit liquor seized, 1 booked

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 03, 2025 05:00 AM IST

The haul included 1,262 cartons of liquor, 300 loose bottles, and 30 cartons of beer; each bottle bore track and trace barcodes and holograms, confirming its sale was restricted to Punjab; an FIR has been registered against Manohar Lal, a resident Una in Himachal Pradesh, who stored the illicit liquor in Khanna

In a major crackdown on liquor smuggling, the excise department seized nearly 1,300 cartons of illicit liquor in Khanna. The consignment, being transported without valid permits, was intercepted by authorities, who also confiscated the vehicle carrying the stock.

A cache of illicit liquor recovered by the excise department in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
A cache of illicit liquor recovered by the excise department in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The haul included 1,262 cartons of liquor, 300 loose bottles, and 30 cartons of beer. Each bottle bore track and trace barcodes and holograms, confirming its sale was restricted to Punjab.

An FIR has been registered against Manohar Lal, a resident Una in Himachal Pradesh, who stored the illicit liquor in Khanna. He is absconding, the authorities said.

Assistant commissioner excise, Shivani Gupta, said that the seizure was part of an intensified effort to curb the illicit liquor trade across state and district borders. “We are closely monitoring liquor transportation following directives from higher authorities. With the financial year-end approaching, excise checkpoints had been set up across the district since March 23 to prevent unauthorised trade,” she said.

“Acting on intelligence inputs, officials swiftly intercepted the consignment and registered an FIR at police station Khanna city-2 against the accused, Manohar Lal, a resident of Bangana in Una, Himachal Pradesh. Lal, who stored the illicit liquor in Khanna is absconding. The authorities have launched further investigations to identify the source and intended destination of the consignment. Legal proceedings are underway, and strict action will be taken against those involved in the illegal liquor trade,” the assistant commissioner added.

Follow Us On