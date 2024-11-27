Menu Explore
Ludhiana: 1.5-cr to be spent on repair of multi-storey parking lot

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 28, 2024 05:24 AM IST

Municipal corporation commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal said the civic body would take up the repair works at the multi-storey parking; while conducting inspections in different old city areas, Dachalwal issued necessary directions to ensure cleanliness

Riding pillion on a two-wheeler, Municipal Corporation (MC) commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal on Wednesday conducted surprise inspections to check the condition of multi-storey parking near the civic body’s Zone A office and sanitation in different areas of the old city.

Municipal corporation commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal said that multi-storey parking near Zone A office is a major parking lot in old city areas and a large number of residents visit the parking lot on a daily basis. (HT File)
Municipal corporation commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal said that multi-storey parking near Zone A office is a major parking lot in old city areas and a large number of residents visit the parking lot on a daily basis. (HT File)

Dachalwal said the civic body would take up the repair works at the multi-storey parking. While conducting inspections in different old city areas, Dachalwal issued necessary directions to ensure cleanliness. Further, the staff concerned were also directed to check the attendance of sweepers on a regular basis.

Dachalwal said that multi-storey parking near Zone A office is a major parking lot in old city areas and a large number of residents visit the parking lot on a daily basis. An estimate of around 1.50 crore has been made for taking up repair works of the multi-storey parking. The officials have been directed to expedite the process.

Dachalwal said that strict directions have been issued to the staff of civic body to ensure cleanliness across the city. Zonal commissioners have also been directed to move to the field for ensuring cleanliness.

Dachalwal also appealed the residents to support the civic body in keeping the city clean by not dumping waste in open areas/vacant plots.

