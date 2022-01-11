Ludhiana: 1,963 persons receive booster dose of Covid vaccine on Day 1

As many as 1,963 persons received the booster dose of Covid vaccine on Monday, after deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Kumar Sharma launched the drive.

Of the total persons who received the dose, 1,294 were healthcare workers, 57 were frontline Covid warriors and 612 were senior citizens.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Launching the drive from Dumra auditorium of Dayanand Medical College & Hospital (DMCH), the DC said that all healthcare and frontline workers and those above the age of 60 and having other ailments are eligible for a booster shot, if they have completed nine months from the date of receiving the second dose.

He urged all government staff deputed on election duty to get vaccinated at the earliest.

ADC Jagraon-cum-nodal officer for vaccination Dr Nayan Jassal said all heads of departments have already been issued formal letters and if any official becomes Covid positive during election duty, it would be the sole responsibility of the heads and the official concerned.

The DC later inaugurated a special Covid OPD on DMCH premises.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, some healthcare workers and senior citizens who had turned up for the booster shots were sent back as they had not completed the nine-month gap period. It was only when they arrived at the venue that they learnt of the gap requirement.

District now has 110 vaccination centres

With the National Health Mission workers returning from strike, the health department has now increased the number of vaccination centres. Sharing details, civil surgeon Dr SP Singh said earlier vaccination was being carried out at 12 to 15 centres but from Monday, the number of vaccination centres has been increased to 110. “Today, we inoculated 42,091 people,” said Dr Singh.

Special vaccine camp for staff on Covid duty

The DC informed that a special vaccination camp is being organised at the auditorium of Government College for Girls, Ludhiana, on Tuesday, from 10 am to 2 pm, for all persons on election duty. These include government staff, teachers, bank employees etc. Both Covishield and Covaxin doses will be available at the camp.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Employees are required to carry their department ID card.

Family members of the employees are not eligible for this camp.