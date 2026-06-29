Ludhiana: 10 booked for assaulting eunuch

An alleged dispute over the collection of traditional ceremonial offerings turned violent after a eunuch accused a rival group of assaulting and threatening him with weapons in Ludhiana. Police have booked 10 persons on the complaint of Chhoti Mahant, a resident of Khwaja Kothi.

Head constable Sukhpal Singh, the investigating officer, said police teams were conducting raids to trace the accused. (HT File)

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The accused have been identified as Raveena, Mona, Pooja, Suhana, Rashika, Ruby, Rehmat, Hifazat, Dilawar and their driver Shiv Kumar.

According to the FIR, the incident took place on June 15 when Chhoti Mahant had gone to Atam Nagar to collect ceremonial offerings. He alleged that the accused were already present in the area and an argument broke out after he objected to their presence.

The complainant alleged that the group threatened him before leaving the spot. Later, while he was travelling in his van near the Dana Mandi railway crossing, the accused allegedly intercepted the vehicle and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons.

Police said the complainant alleged that he was pulled out of the vehicle and assaulted, while his driver and another person accompanying him fled from the spot.

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{{^usCountry}} An FIR has been registered under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons or means), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 191(2) (rioting) and 190 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An FIR has been registered under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons or means), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 191(2) (rioting) and 190 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). {{/usCountry}}

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Head constable Sukhpal Singh, the investigating officer, said police teams were conducting raids to trace the accused and further investigation was underway.