Ludhiana: 10 trains cancelled amid renovation at Jalandhar Cantt railway station

Owing to the redevelopment work at the Jalandhar Cantt railway station, 10 trains have been cancelled, 19 diverted, 10 trains have their origins and destinations cut short, and 23 have been rescheduled between September 30 to October 9. Revamp of Jalandhar Cantt railway station to hit train services. (HT File)

The cancelled trains include Amritsar-Nangal Dam Express (14505) and the Nangal Dam - Amritsar Express (14506). Ludhiana-Chheharta MEMU (04591) and its return service, Chheharta-Ludhiana MEMU (04592). Jalandhar city-Nakodar DMU (06972), Nakodar-Jalandhar city DMU (06971). The schedule is further disrupted with the cancellation of multiple DMU services, such as Lohian Khas -Ludhiana DMU (04630) and Firozpur Cantt-Jalandhar city DMU (04634). Passenger services between Firozpur Cantt. and Jalandhar city (04170 and 04169) are also suspended.

Diverted trains

In addition to the cancellations, certain trains will experience diversions on specified dates. New Delhi-Lohian Khas Express (22479) will operate on a diverted route from October 1 to October 9, skipping stops at Jalandhar city, Kapurthala and Sultanpur Lodi. Similarly, Katihar-Amritsar Express (15707) will run on a diverted route from September 29 to October 7, bypassing Phagwara Junction.

The Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express (12919) is set for diversion from September 30 to October 8, avoiding Jalandhar Cantt. The Bandra Terminus-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express (12471) will also be diverted on multiple dates, skipping stops at Phagwara Junction and Jalandhar Cantt.

Additionally, trains such as the Jammu Tawi-Sealdah Express (22318) on October 2 and 9 and Ajmer-Amritsar Express (19611) on October 3 and 5 will follow new routes while bypassing specific stations. The Amritsar-New Jalpaiguri Special (04654) and Amritsar-Jaynagar Special (04652) will also see changes to their routes on certain dates.