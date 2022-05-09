Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | 100 attend brainstorming session on DSR at PAU

MS Bhullar, head, department of agronomy, PAU, Ludhiana, said the training programme involved three-way interaction among experts, extension officers and farmers on DSR technologies
The department of agronomy, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, organised a training and brainstorming session on direct seeded rice (DSR) (HT FILE)
Published on May 09, 2022 11:01 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The department of agronomy, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised a training and brainstorming session on direct seeded rice (DSR) on Monday.

About 100 participants, including agriculture officers and agriculture development officers from the state department of agriculture and farmers’ welfare, extension personnel from Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVK) and Farm Advisory Service Centres of PAU, extension personnel from KVKs (GADVASU), scientists from Borlaug Institute for South Asia (Ladhowal), and progressive farmers from the state, attended the session.

MS Bhullar, head, department of agronomy, said the training programme involved three-way interaction among experts, extension officers and farmers on DSR technologies.

Agronomist Jasvir Singh Gill delivered a lecture on new innovations in DSR-based technologies. He emphasised on the tar-wattar sowing technique of DSR as it saves water with first irrigation being applied at 21 days after sowing. The delayed first irrigation promoted deeper roots, thus, preventing iron deficiency and reducing weed pressure, he informed. Gill also stressed on the use of lucky seed drill, which sow rice and spray pre-emergence herbicide simultaneously.

Senior agronomist Tarundeep Kaur provided hands-on training on weed identification and their management in DSR.

Other Brief

Thalassaemia awareness campaign at Civil Hospital

Ludhiana

The health department is conducting a week -long awareness campaign on Thalassaemia from May 8 to May 14 at Civil Hospital.

Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh said Thalassaemia is a serious genetic disease in which the ability to form blood as well as cell in a person is reduced and gradually fades away.

Explaining the main symptoms, he said the physical development of the patient is delayed, he feels exhausted, the texture of his face changes and the colour of the skin starts to turn yellow. He informed that the urine turns thicker and the size of the spleen also increases.

Dr Shruti Kakkar from Dayanand Medical College and Hospital said the patient needs to undergo a blood transfusion every 15-20 days. He said diagnosis of the disease is available at Medical College Amritsar, Patiala, Faridkot, AIIMS Bathinda and government hospitals in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Gurdaspur.

