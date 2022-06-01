Ludhiana | 100 delegates attend nat’l webinar on ‘Advances of Veterinary Sciences’ at GADVASU

A national webinar on ‘Advances of Veterinary Sciences’ was organised by Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, with the support of Dr CM Singh Endowment Trust, Bareilly (UP), on Tuesday.

Around 100 delegates from national and international institutes participated in the webinar to mark the birth centenary of Dr CM Singh— founder president of Veterinary Council of India and National Academy of Veterinary Sciences.

The experts highlighted the role of Dr CM Singh in the advancement of veterinary education in India. They discussed the present scenario of emerging zoonotic diseases, antibiotic resistance and one health.

GADVASU vice-chancellor Dr Inderjeet Singh delivered a talk on ‘Animal husbandry sector on crossroads’ and highlighted the contributions of the animal husbandry sector in country’s economy.

Anu Singh-Cundy from Western Washington University, Bellingham, spoke on ‘Senescence in animals: Molecular and cellular effects of phytochemicals’. She discussed the role of phytochemicals in reducing oxidative stress.

G Taru Sharma, director, National Institute of Animal Biotechnology, Hyderabad, discussed the ‘Therapeutic role of animal stem cells in regenerative medicine’.

The university bestowed an award of honour to Dr BN Tripathi, Anu Singh-Cundy and Dr G Taru Sharma. The trust bestowed Scroll of Honour to Dr Inderjeet Singh, Colonel AM Paturkar, vice-chancellor, MAFSU, Nagpur, and Dr RS Sethi, additional director of research, GADVASU.