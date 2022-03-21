Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | 11-year-old delivers child: Afraid of predators, victim’s family moves to makeshift shelter
Ludhiana | 11-year-old delivers child: Afraid of predators, victim’s family moves to makeshift shelter

Investigating officer Baldev Singh, Ludhiana, said raids were being carried out to arrest the accused, who had fled upon learning that the victim had given birth to a child
A Child Welfare Committee member, Sangita, said the victim is living with her elder sister who is married and taking care of the child. (HT FILE)
Published on Mar 21, 2022 12:12 AM IST
ByMohit Khanna, Ludhiana

Fearing for their safety, the parents and siblings of the 11-year-old rape victim who delivered a child six days ago has moved to a makeshift shelter.

A Child Welfare Committee member, Sangita, said the victim is living with her elder sister who is married and taking care of the newborn. However, the family has moved to a makeshift shelter near the polyhouse where the parents work as daily wagers.

“The victim’s mother said that after her daughter was raped, they are concerned about the safety of their children, and do not want to leave them alone when they go to work. Their relatives stay near the shelter and keep an eye on the children, while they are at work,” Sangita said, adding that the entire family returns to the factory unit at night and the premises remains locked during the day.

Investigating officer Baldev Singh said raids were being carried out to arrest the accused, who had fled upon learning that the victim had given birth to a child. A case had been registered against him under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, along with Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The CWC has also taken a serious note of the episode where the cops called the family members of the victim to the station and kept them there the whole day.

“Unfortunately, lower rung police officers are not aware of the standard operating procedures (SOPs). We have instructed cops at the police station concerned to not harass the victim’s parents,” said Sangita.

