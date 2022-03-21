Ludhiana | 11-year-old delivers child: Afraid of predators, victim’s family moves to makeshift shelter
Fearing for their safety, the parents and siblings of the 11-year-old rape victim who delivered a child six days ago has moved to a makeshift shelter.
A Child Welfare Committee member, Sangita, said the victim is living with her elder sister who is married and taking care of the newborn. However, the family has moved to a makeshift shelter near the polyhouse where the parents work as daily wagers.
“The victim’s mother said that after her daughter was raped, they are concerned about the safety of their children, and do not want to leave them alone when they go to work. Their relatives stay near the shelter and keep an eye on the children, while they are at work,” Sangita said, adding that the entire family returns to the factory unit at night and the premises remains locked during the day.
Investigating officer Baldev Singh said raids were being carried out to arrest the accused, who had fled upon learning that the victim had given birth to a child. A case had been registered against him under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, along with Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The CWC has also taken a serious note of the episode where the cops called the family members of the victim to the station and kept them there the whole day.
“Unfortunately, lower rung police officers are not aware of the standard operating procedures (SOPs). We have instructed cops at the police station concerned to not harass the victim’s parents,” said Sangita.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics