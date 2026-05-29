Ludhiana: 11-year-old drowns in Sidhwan Canal, body recovered

The body of an 11-year-old boy who drowned in the Sidhwan Canal near Gill Canal Bridge while bathing on Tuesday was fished out on Wednesday evening.

The victim’s father is a daily wage labourer. (HT File)

The deceased was identified as Taranjit Singh.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to family members, Taranjit had left home on Tuesday morning to bathe in the canal but did not return till evening. As concern grew over his disappearance, the family searched for him at various places before approaching the police.

After receiving information about the missing child and the possibility of drowning, police launched a search operation in the canal on Wednesday. Divers continued the search for several hours before recovering the boy’s body from the canal around 5.30 pm.

Taranjit belonged to a poor labourer’s family. His father works as a daily wage labourer, while his mother is a homemaker. He was the youngest among three siblings.

The tragedy has dealt another severe blow to the family, which had already suffered a major loss earlier this year. The family’s 16-year-old daughter had died in February after battling a serious illness. Still struggling to cope with that loss, the family has now lost its youngest son as well. The couple is now left with only their 14-year-old son, Karandeep.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Investigating officer Harbans Singh from police post Marado said police immediately initiated a search operation after receiving the complaint. He added that the body has been kept in the mortuary and further legal proceedings will be carried out after recording the statements of family members. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigating officer Harbans Singh from police post Marado said police immediately initiated a search operation after receiving the complaint. He added that the body has been kept in the mortuary and further legal proceedings will be carried out after recording the statements of family members. {{/usCountry}}

Read More