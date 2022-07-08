Ludhiana | 110 farmers take part in PAU Kisan Club’s training camp

The directorate of extension education of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) organised a monthly training camp for the members of PAU Kisan club. As many as 110 farmers participated in the camp.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A team of experts, including senior extension specialist (plant pathology) Amarjit Singh, entomology expert Yuvraj Pandha and pulses expert Harpreet Kaur, explained diseases and insect-pest management in kharif crops with focus on their symptoms, identification and control measures.

Meanwhile, the women wing of the club also organised a training camp which was attended by 55 farm women. Course coordinator Rupinder Kaur advised the women members to become successful entrepreneurs after receiving proper training from the experts.

Experts in food and nutrition JS Brar and Harpreet Kaur shared information regarding value addition of less consumed crops.

Gynaecologist Dr Manjeet Kaur Bains and psychologist Dr Shreya Kapoor shared tips for the physical and psychological well-being of farm women.

5-day training programme on communication services concludes at PAU

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ludhiana A five-day training programme on communication and extension services organised for ten professional elective students by the department of extension education and communication management, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised concluded on Friday.

During this programme, students were familiarised with the dissemination of technologies and agri-knowledge via. print, electronic and social media; preparing of documentaries; farm literature, regularly issued agro-advisories to alert the farmers about the weather forecast and weather-based advisories related to crops.

In addition to this, students were imparted skill such as writing extension articles in Changi Kheti, delivering radio and TV talks, scripts preparation and editing, communication skills, news formulation etc. Students were also made aware about the functioning of PAU Kisan application, PAU Kisan portal, PAU Live programme etc. Students also made elaborative posters on environment theme.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}