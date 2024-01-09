Ludhiana: 12 booked for selling SCO to restaurant owner for 5.5 crore using fake papers

Twelve persons have been booked for duping a restaurant owner of ₹5.5 crore by selling a shop-cum-office (SCO) in Dugri using fake documents. The SCO actually belongs to Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA). Twelve persons have been booked for duping a restaurant owner of ₹ 5.5 crore by selling a shop-cum-office (SCO) in Dugri using fake documents. The SCO actually belongs to Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA). (Representational image)

The accused have been identified as Tarun Taneja of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Harwinder Singh Sachdeva of Phase-1 Dugri his brother Parminder Singh Sachdeva, Mandeep Singh of Phullanwal, Upjeet Singh of Basant Avenue, Naresh Sharma of Phase-2 in Dugri, Harjinder Kang of Shimlapuri, Vijay alias Sonu Mahajan of Punjab Mata Nagar, Deepak Ahuja, Laddi of Rahon Road Ludhiana, Manish Puri of Ludhiana and Amit Kumar of Dhandra Road.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Model Town police have registered an FIR following a complaint lodged by Deepak Kathuria, 39, of Model Town Extension.

He stated that the accused conspired to commit fraud by selling him a SCO in Phase 1, Urban Estate Durgi, using forged documents. He alleged that the accused had created fake documents for an SCO spanning approximately 331.58 square yards, subsequently selling it to him for around ₹5.5 crore.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, operations) Sameer Verma, said that Tarun Tanjeja , Parminder and Harwinder are realtors, while Mandeep Singh posed as owner of the SCO. The realtors had approached the victim to sell an SCO of 331.58 square yards in Phase-1 main market of Dugri, about two years ago. The SCO is owned by GLADA, however, the accused introduced Mandeep Singh who claimed that the SCO is allotted to him. Mandeep also furnished a fake allotment letter of the SCO. On the basis of it, the accused got SCO’s registry done to the complainant and accepted ₹5.50 crore from him against it.

Months later, victim Deepak Kathuria saw an advertisement in the newspaper issued by GLADA over the ownership of the same SCO which he had purchased for ₹5.50 crore. Kathuria approached GLADA to confirm it and found that the SCO still is owned by GLADA. After he realised that he had been duped by the accused, he filed a complaint.

ASI Davinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under sections 420 ( cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable, security, will etc,) 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC has been registered against the accused at Model Town Police Station and further investigation has been initiated into the matter. The accused are yet to be arrested.