Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: 12 dengue, 4 Covid cases reported

Ludhiana: 12 dengue, 4 Covid cases reported

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 14, 2022 12:31 AM IST

As many as 12 fresh cases of dengue and four of Covid were reported from Ludhiana on Thursday; a total of 190 dengue cases have been reported from the district this season

Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,13,567 Covid infections, of which 1,10,533 people have successfully defeated the virus and 3,017 patients succumbed to it. (Representative image)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

As many as 12 fresh cases of dengue and four of Covid were reported from Ludhiana on Thursday. As many as 190 cases of dengue have been reported from the district this season.

Currently, there are 17 active Covid cases, and all the patients are under home isolation.

Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,13,567 Covid infections, of which 1,10,533 people have successfully defeated the virus and 3,017 patients succumbed to it.

Also, no fresh swine flu case was reported. So far, 51 confirmed cases of swine flu have been reported from Ludhiana this year, of which 11 people have died and five patients are undergoing treatment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP