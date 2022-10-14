Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: 12 dengue, 4 Covid cases reported

Ludhiana: 12 dengue, 4 Covid cases reported

Published on Oct 14, 2022 12:31 AM IST



Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,13,567 Covid infections, of which 1,10,533 people have successfully defeated the virus and 3,017 patients succumbed to it.

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

As many as 12 fresh cases of dengue and four of Covid were reported from Ludhiana on Thursday. As many as 190 cases of dengue have been reported from the district this season.

Currently, there are 17 active Covid cases, and all the patients are under home isolation.

Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,13,567 Covid infections, of which 1,10,533 people have successfully defeated the virus and 3,017 patients succumbed to it.

Also, no fresh swine flu case was reported. So far, 51 confirmed cases of swine flu have been reported from Ludhiana this year, of which 11 people have died and five patients are undergoing treatment.

