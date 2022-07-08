Ludhiana | 12 shopkeepers challaned for use of plastic bags

A week after the ban on use of plastic items kicked in, the Ludhiana municipal corporation issued challans to 12 shopkeepers for using single-use plastic items and plastic carry bags on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The shopkeepers were made to pay up ₹2,000 each for the violation. The drive was organised in BRS Nagar, Haibowal, Gurden Nagar and other areas falling under Zone-D of the civic body.

Zonal commissioner Jasdev Sekhon said the besides sensitizing the shopkeepers against the use of plastic bags, residents were also told to bring cloth and jute bags from home when they step out for shopping. The drive will continue in the coming days, said Sekhon.

As per the notification, the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of earbuds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, polystyrene (thermocol) for decoration, straws, plates, cups, spoons, fork, wrapping or packaging film, invitation cards, cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners among other plastic items are banned from July 1.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier the MC and Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) authorities had stated that strict action will be taken against those manufacturing or using the banned items. But the items are still being used across the city. It is pertinent here to mention that MC has failed to stop the use of plastic carry bags in the city despite a ban imposed on the same since April 2016.

The plastic industry and traders have been raising hue and cry over the ban.