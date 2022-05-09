Ludhiana: 12-year-old booked for raping 4-year-old girl

A 12-year-old boy has been booked for raping a 4-year-old girl in Phullanwal village on Saturday. The victim and accused are distant relatives and their families live in the same house on rent.

The victim’s mother stated that she found her daughter crying and bleeding and on being asked, the girl said the accused had taken her to an abandoned building and raped her.

ASI Gurpreet Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Section 376 (rape) of Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been lodged against the boy at Sadar police station. The boy is on the run.

Not the first case

April 24: A 15-year-old boy had raped a 5-year-old girl at Gaunsgarh village in Machhiwara

March 30: A teenager was booked for raping an 8-year-old girl in Prem Nagar of Haibowal Kalan

March 19: A 15-year-old boy raped a 6-year-old girl in Phullanwal village.

