chandigarh news

Ludhiana | 12-yr-old slum dweller mowed down by a car, FIR lodged

The victim Satinder of Dhandhari Kalan, Ludhiana, was crossing the road in the afternoon when an unidentified car hit him; police has lodged an FIR against the unidentified driver
The Ludhiana police have lodged an FIR against the unidentified driver of the car under Sections 279 (reckless driving) and 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 12:21 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 12-year-old slum dweller lost his life after a speeding car hit him on national highway near Dhandhari Kalan on Sunday.

The victim Satinder of Dhandhari Kalan was crossing the road in the afternoon when an unidentified car hit him. Before the people could gather at the spot, the driver of the car fled. Minutes after the incident, Satinder died at the spot.

Assistant sub-inspector Harmesh Singh, in-charge at Kanganwal police post , said “Satinder’s parents are labourers. The police have lodged an FIR against the unidentified driver of the car under Sections 279 (reckless driving) and 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. The police are scanning CCTV cameras installed on the road to trace the accused.”

