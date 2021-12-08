Ludhiana: 13-year-old girl hangs self after being scolded by mother

A 13-year-old girl ended her life by hanging herself to death after being scolded by her mother for not cooking food for the family in Kanganwal on Monday. Her parents found her lifeless body on returning from work. They rushed her to the civil hospital where she was declared brought dead. Her body has been sent for postmortem and inquest proceeding have been initiated under sections of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

22-year-old held for touching Class-7 student inappropriately

Ludhiana A 22-year-old man has been booked for sexually assaulting a Class 7 student who was playing in the street with her friends in Shiv Mandir Colony on Monday. The accused has been identified as Kamal Kumar, a labourer. An FIR has been lodged on the statement of the mother of the victim. The complainant said her 12-year-old daughter was playing in the street with her friends when the accused turned up there and started touching her inappropriately. A case has been registered under Section 354A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.

Man posing as cop held

Ludhiana A man personating a police officer has been arrested for duping people after one of his victims spotted him at the mini-secretariat on Tuesday. The accused, Hardeep Singh, hails from Raseen village of Raikot. An FIR was lodged on the statement of Harcharanjit Singh alias Channi of CRPF Colony, Dugri. The complainant said that Hardeep Singh had introduced himself as an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) in the Ludhiana police and had said that he was deputed in the traffic wing.Fifteen days ago, the accused had met him near Bharat Nagar Chowk and borrowed ₹5,000 in cash from him, saying that he had left his wallet at home. He had also promised to return the money within two days, but failed to show up. Later, he learnt that he was an imposter and alerted the police. Assistant sub-inspector Mewa Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case had been registered under Sections 420 (cheating) and 170 (pretend to hold any particular office as a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.

Punjab teams log win on basketball championship

Punjab men’s and women’s team continued their winning spree on the second day of Senior Men and Women 71st North Zone National Basketball Tournament being organised at Guru Nanak Stadium, on Tuesday. Punjab men’s team beat Chandigarh with a margin of 97-59, while Punjab women’s team witnessed easy win against Jammu and Kashmir with 57-8 score. Delhi men beat Jammu and Kashmir men by 93-70 score, while Haryana men’s team overthrew Himachal Pradesh team by 66-20. Mohinder Pal Singh Sehgal, chairman of Ceigall India Ltd and Ramneek Singh Sehgal, managing director were the chief guests.

35,000 litres of lahan destroyed

The police destroyed 35,000 litres lahan on the banks of Sutlej River during a raid in village Razapur of Ladhowal on Tuesday. The police have also recovered 20 bottles of illicit liquor, three drums, utensils, six pipes and six plastic cans from the spot.

A case has been registered against the accused Pala and Makhni of Razapur village under sections of Excise Act at Ladhowal Police Station . A hunt is on to the accused, who managed to flee from the spot.

In the second case, the police arrested Kamal Kumar and recovered five cartons of illicit liquor. A case was registered against him at Daba Police Station . The accused is already facing trial in four cases.

In the third case, Jamalpur Police Station registered a case against Bikramjit Singh , who is already facing trial in six cases and seized five cartons of illicit liquor from his possession.