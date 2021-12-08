Ludhiana: 13-year-old girl hangs self after being scolded by mother
A 13-year-old girl ended her life by hanging herself to death after being scolded by her mother for not cooking food for the family in Kanganwal on Monday. Her parents found her lifeless body on returning from work. They rushed her to the civil hospital where she was declared brought dead. Her body has been sent for postmortem and inquest proceeding have been initiated under sections of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).
Punjab teams log win on basketball championship
Punjab men’s and women’s team continued their winning spree on the second day of Senior Men and Women 71st North Zone National Basketball Tournament being organised at Guru Nanak Stadium, on Tuesday. Punjab men’s team beat Chandigarh with a margin of 97-59, while Punjab women’s team witnessed easy win against Jammu and Kashmir with 57-8 score. Delhi men beat Jammu and Kashmir men by 93-70 score, while Haryana men’s team overthrew Himachal Pradesh team by 66-20. Mohinder Pal Singh Sehgal, chairman of Ceigall India Ltd and Ramneek Singh Sehgal, managing director were the chief guests.
35,000 litres of lahan destroyed
The police destroyed 35,000 litres lahan on the banks of Sutlej River during a raid in village Razapur of Ladhowal on Tuesday. The police have also recovered 20 bottles of illicit liquor, three drums, utensils, six pipes and six plastic cans from the spot.
A case has been registered against the accused Pala and Makhni of Razapur village under sections of Excise Act at Ladhowal Police Station . A hunt is on to the accused, who managed to flee from the spot.
In the second case, the police arrested Kamal Kumar and recovered five cartons of illicit liquor. A case was registered against him at Daba Police Station . The accused is already facing trial in four cases.
In the third case, Jamalpur Police Station registered a case against Bikramjit Singh , who is already facing trial in six cases and seized five cartons of illicit liquor from his possession.