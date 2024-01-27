Ludhiana: 14 police personnel get CM’s medal for outstanding service

Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday felicitated 14 police personnel, participants and persons from various walks of life for their remarkable contribution towards society and the state during the Republic Day function. Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann during the Parade during state level Republic Day function. (HT)

Mann bestowed chief minister’s medal for outstanding service to the senior superintendent of police (SSP), Jalandhar, Mukhwinder Singh, commandant, RTC, Mandeep Singh, DSP Gursher Singh Sandhu, inspectors Harwinder Singh and Simerjeet Singh, sub-inspectors Sukhwinder Singh, Bhupinder Singh, Major Singh, Jasjit Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Gurmukh Singh and Amandeep Verma, assistant sub-inspector Mahinder Pal Singh and senior constable Prabhdeep Singh.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The chief minister also honoured parade commander Aakarshi Jain, second commander Babandeep Singh, commanders of Platoon number 1 ASI Pawan Kumar, Platoon 2 ASI Jagdev Singh, Platoon 3 ASI Raj Kumar, Platoon 4 ASI Amrik Singh, female Platoon SI Kuljeet Kaur, Platoon of PHG SI Raj Kumar Thakur, NCC Platoon SUO Ravi Kumar, NCC Platoon SUO Karan, Air Wing Platoon CSUO Taranveer Kaur, NCC Girls Platoon UO Anu Kumari, Platoon PAU School Aarti, scout leader Jashanpreet Singh and band inspector Rakesh Kumar.

He also felicitated gold medallist in the National School Games Arshdeep Singh, international para karate player Tarun Sharma, Ludhiana Youth Federation’s Harjinder Singh, road safety activist Kundan Kumar, veterinary officer Dr Gurwinder Singh, volleyball player Mohpreet Kaur, head teacher Janamdeep Kaur, SMO Samrala Dr Tarakjot Singh, Dr Meenakshi, Puneet Pal Kaur Batra, Dr Sahil Goel, Dr Pawan Dhingra, NGO Manukhta Di Sewa for social service, superintendent grade II Rachpal Singh and senior assistant Gurmeet Singh.

Mann also honoured police inspectors Kulwant Singh and Beant Juneja, ASIs Harjap Singh, Daljeet Singh, Buta Singh, Sukhdeep Singh and Amrik Singh, head constable Balwinder Singh, senior constables Jaspreet Singh and Charanjit Singh for exemplary service.

The chief minister also feted the participating principals and students for various events, including lecturer Anoop Kumar and students Khushi and Anjali for PT show, principal Pardeep Kumar and students Japmanpreet Singh and Aarti for Scouts and Guides, HOD Punjab Ogesh Kumar and students Harshita and Naisha for choreography, principal Gurnek Singh and students Jashanpreet Singh and Akshpreet Singh for bhangra, principal Gursharanjeet Kaur and students Soni and Mannat for giddha, Neelam Mittar, Palak Noor and Priyanjal from BVM, Kitchlu Nagar, and Joginder, Gurmehar and Devansh from

Cops use force to stop protesters marching towards R-Day event

Various organisations marching towards Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), where the chief minister hoisted the National Flag on Friday, were stopped by the police on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur road. The police used mild force to deter the protesters from reaching PAU. Later, senior police officials assured them of holding a meeting between their leaders and the CM and pacified them.

Farmers, workers hold protest

Members of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and Central Trade Unions, farmers and workers held a tractor and vehicle March in Ludhiana on Friday. The march which started from Mullanpur passed through various parts of Ludhiana.