Ludhiana: 14 thefts, burglaries in a day keep cops on their toes

Despite police personnel stepping up night patrols and overall vigilance, the city witnessed a spate of thefts, break-ins and burglaries on Friday, with 14 cases lodged at different police stations.

Among the crimes reported were theft of wool from a hosiery for which a staffer, Pritam Singh of New Subhash Nagar, was booked. Auto parts were also reportedly stolen from a factory in Phase 6 of Focal Point.

Fencing uprooted

The fencings installed by the forest and horticulture department to demarcate forest area also did not escape the thieves’ radar as around 50 angles were reported stolen in Kadiyan village and 160-feet of fencing, and four iron pillers were stolen from Alowal village and Majara village. In the first case, forest department officer Preeti Jangraj registered a case against unidentified accused at the Salem Tabri station; while in the second case, horticulture officer Savleen Kaur lodged a complaint against Shamsher Singh of Majara village and his accomplices at the Ladhowal police station.

Break-ins abound

A cloth shop was burglarised. Two mobile phones, one laptop, a digital video recorder, one LED screen, five cameras, ₹20,000 and 201 suits were stolen from the shop. The unidentified culprits drilled a hole in the wall to enter the shop. An FIR was registered against unidentified persons at the Division Number 4 police station.

One Deepak Kumar of Mahinder Nagar was arrested for stealing an LED screen, juicer, iron, cycle, gold chain, locked, silver anklets, two silver bangles, gold nose pins and silver utensils from the house of Santosh Mishra of Star Road, Lohara.

Mishra said that he had gone to see his in-laws on August 26. However, when he returned home on Friday, he found his house ransacked and items missing.

A laptop and cheque books of different banks were stolen from a car parked outside Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). The miscreants had cracked the windowpane open. A case was lodged on the complaint of Amit Sharma of Sant Vihar.

In another case, Amandeep Singh of Basant Nagat lodged an FIR against unidentified accused for stealing three mobile phones from his house.

Of vehicles, other miscellaneous items

A motorcycle was stolen outside the ESIC Hospital in Jawaddi Kalan. The complainant, Yadunath of Chhoti Jawaddi, Pakhowal Road, said he did not spend much time at the hospital, but his bike was gone when he emerged. The bike of Gaurav Popli of New Maya Nagar was also stolen from Leisure Valley.

One Bhupinder Singh of Haibowal has been arrested for stealing a bicycle, tools and machines from a hosiery in the Shakti Vihar area, while the Division 8 police arrested Arun Kumar of Prem Nagar and Ashu of Dyal Nagar for stealing the pipes of air conditioners from different offices.

The Koomkalan Police have booked two unidentified persons for stealing ₹5,000 from a shop in Dholanwal village. The accused came on the pretext of buying detergent and stole the cash when the shopkeeper went to fetch the item.