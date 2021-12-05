Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: 15 burglary cases solved with arrest 2 members of gang
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: 15 burglary cases solved with arrest 2 members of gang

The gang members used to carry out a recce during day time and then carry out burglaries at night, the CIA staff of Ludhiana police said. Police have recovered two LCDs, an apple tablet, six mobile phones, five watches, a camera, two laptops and gold jewellery from their possession.
The two gang members in CIA staff custody in Ludhiana in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)
The two gang members in CIA staff custody in Ludhiana in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 05, 2021 12:57 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A gang of burglars, active in Haibowal and surrounding areas, was busted with the arrest of two members on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Surajpal, 32, of Kunj Vihar, Jassian and Kaka, 40, of Sharma Verma Colony, Haibowal Kalan. Police have recovered two LCDs, an apple tablet, six mobile phones, five watches, a camera, two laptops and gold jewellery from their possession.

Deputy commissioner of police DCP Simratpal Singh Dhindsa said the accused used to target labour quarters.

They would roam around looking for locked houses and targeted them in the evening. “Surajpal is already facing trial in ten cases of burglary and snatchings. He was arrested by the police and sent to jail but he bailed out on August 27 and again indulged in the crime,”said the cop.With the arrest of the accused, the police claims to have solved at least 15 incidents of burglaries. They would take action against the buyers ofstolen items.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 06, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out