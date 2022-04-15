Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | 15 days after awareness drive, traffic police to crack whip on violators

According to Ludhiana deputy commissioner of police (DCP, traffic) Saumya Mishra, the traffic police will issue challans to the violators from April 16 onwards; A 15-day awareness campaign was held in the city from April 1 to 15
During the awareness drive, around 201 awareness seminars were organised by the traffic police department in different schools, colleges in Ludhiana and other organisations to create awareness regarding the traffic rules. (HT FILE)
Published on Apr 15, 2022 11:51 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

After conducting an awareness drive for the past 15 days, the traffic police will launch a crackdown against traffic rule violators from April 16 onwards.

According to deputy commissioner of police (DCP, traffic) Saumya Mishra, the traffic police will issue challans to the violators.

A 15-day awareness campaign was held in the city from April 1 to 15 during which around 201 awareness seminars were organised by the traffic police department in different schools, colleges and other organisations to create awareness regarding the traffic rules.

DCP Saumya said apart from seminars, meetings were also held with the members of auto rickshaw unions, transporters and even commuters were informed about the major offences that cause mishaps.

DCP further added that as per the records as many as 380 persons had lost their lives in 478 road accidents that occurred in 2021 in Ludhiana city. “Moreover, 135 persons had suffered major injuries in these accidents. The drivers should avoid over-speeding, wrong side driving, drunken driving, riding without wearing a helmet and using high-beam lights, which are the reasons behind most of the accidents,” DCP said.

