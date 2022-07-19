Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: 16-yr-old girl found dead under mysterious circumstances

Family members of the girl protesting outside the house where she was found dead in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)
Published on Jul 19, 2022 01:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 16-year-old girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a house in Upkar Nagar where she worked as a domestic help.

The deceased was reportedly found hanging from a ceiling fan.

The incident triggered an angry protest by migrant labourers outside the house and the girl’s parents demanded the arrest of the owner and other members of the family.

The protesters tried to forcibly enter the house, but they were stopped by the heavy police force deployed there.

As per reports, the protesters pushed the police officers who tried to stop them.

It is leant that the occupants of the house had fled after informing the police.

Joint commissioner of police Narinder Bhargav also reached the spot to bring the situation under control, after receiving reports of a scuffle between the protesters and police.

