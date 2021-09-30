Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: 17 dengue cases reported in 24 hours
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: 17 dengue cases reported in 24 hours

As many as 17 new dengue cases were reported from Ludhiana in the last 24 hours, district health department officials said on Wednesday
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 01:02 AM IST
The total number of dengue cases reported from Ludhiana has reached 166. (Representative image )

As many as 17 new dengue cases were reported from Ludhiana in the last 24 hours, district health department officials said on Wednesday.

With this, the total number of cases has reached 166 in the district. Of these, 138 have been reported from city areas, while others are from Payal, Khanna, Sudhar and Sahnewal among other areas.

As many as 120 patients have been discharged and 46 are undergoing treatment. Also, 128 confirmed dengue patients from other districts/states are also admitted to Ludhiana hospitals.

Meanwhile, 1,328 suspected cases have been detected in the district as of now.

No confirmed dengue death has been reported from the district this season, as per the health department officials. However, a suspected dengue death was reported on August 25, when a 65-year-old resident of Balloke village died after testing positive for disease at DMC hospital, as per the kin of the deceased.

