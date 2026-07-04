Ludhiana: 17-year-old girl goes missing, FIR registered

A 17-year-old girl has gone missing under mysterious circumstances from outside a dental college in the city. The police have registered a kidnapping case against unidentified persons. The missing girl is a resident of Mayapuri on Tibba Road.

The police have registered an FIR against unidentified accused under Section 127(6) (wrongful confinement in secret) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT File)

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According to the complaint filed by her mother, they had gone to Baba Jaswant Singh Dental College in Moti Nagar, Ludhiana, on June 1 to collect medicines. The complainant told police that during the visit, her daughter suddenly went missing without informing her.

Despite extensive searches, the family was unable to trace the teenager. In her complaint, the mother expressed suspicion that an unknown person may have taken her daughter away.

The police have registered an FIR against unidentified accused under Section 127(6) (wrongful confinement in secret) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Assistant sub-inspector Sethi Kumar, the investigating officer, said police teams are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area to trace the girl and identify those involved. Further investigation is underway.

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