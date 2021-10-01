Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: 18 more down with dengue
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: 18 more down with dengue

Eighteen more people from Ludhiana were diagnosed with dengue on Thursday, taking the total cases in the district to 184
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 01:18 AM IST
Of the total dengue cases reported from Ludhiana, 154 were reported from city areas, while others were from Payal, Khanna, Sudhar, and Sahnewal among other areas. (Representative image)

Eighteen more people were diagnosed with dengue on Thursday, taking the total cases in the district to 184.

Of the total cases, 154 were reported from city areas, while others were from Payal, Khanna, Sudhar, and Sahnewal among other areas. Around 123 people have been discharged and 61 are undergoing treatment in different hospitals. Meanwhile, 1,375 suspected cases of dengue have been detected in the district. No confirmed dengue death has been reported in the district this season, as per the health department officials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

AAP chief lying about health facilities in Delhi: Punjab minister Soni

Ludhiana: Debt-ridden ex-guard extorts 2 crore from factory owner

Sikh medical practitioner shot dead in Peshawar

Ludhiana: Sweetmeat shop owner held for milkman’s murder
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Bypoll LIVE updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
New Excise Policy
India's Covid-19 tally
World Coffee Day 2021
World Maritime Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP