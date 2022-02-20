Ludhiana | 19-year-old labourer ends life, wife, in-laws booked for abetment

Allegedly humiliated by his wife and in-laws, a 19-year-old newlywed man ended his life in Garhi Tarkhana village of Machhiwara on Friday. According to the victim’s father, the accused had even thrashed his son.

Police have booked the man’s mother-in-law and three other relatives, apart from his wife, for abetment to suicide.

The complainant said his son had got married to the woman against the wishes of the family. Soon after marriage, the wife and in-laws started humiliating his son over his financial condition.

On February 12, the victim’s in-laws allegedly visited their house and thrashed him after a verbal spat. They then took his wife along. On February 15, the accused allegedly rang him up and asked to get some medicines for his wife. When he reached there, they allegedly thrashed him again, said the complainant. Upset with the repeated humiliation, the victim consumed poison after returning home. He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harvinder Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.