Ludhiana: 195-acre pachayati land cleared of illegal possession in Sidhwan Bet area

Punjab rural development and panchayats minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday got around 195-acre panchayati land freed of illegal possession at Talwandi Nauabad, Walipur Khurd and Walipur Kalan villages in Sidhwan Bet area.

He was accompanied by MLAs Sarvjit Kaur Manuke and Hardeep Singh Mundian; senior AAP leaders Amandeep Singh Mohie and Dr KNS Kang; ADC (rural development) Amit Kumar Panchal and DDPO Sanjeev Kumar.

The minister said that around 86 acres of land was freed at Talwandi Nauabad village, 65 acres at Walipur Khurd and 43 acres at Walipur Kalan.

Dhaliwal appreciated the efforts of the district administration and said that 424 acres of government land has been freed from illegal occupation in the district till date.

He added that around 2,750 acres of land has been freed across the state, which will go up to around 3,000 acres by the end of this month and 5,000 acres by June.