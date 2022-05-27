Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: 195-acre pachayati land cleared of illegal possession in Sidhwan Bet area
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: 195-acre pachayati land cleared of illegal possession in Sidhwan Bet area

Punjab rural development and panchayats minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said that around 86 acres of land was freed at Talwandi Nauabad village, 65 acres at Walipur Khurd and 43 acres at Walipur Kalan villages in Ludhiana’s Sidhwan Bet area
Cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal (centre) at Talwandi Nauabad village in Sidhwan Bet area where 86 acres of illegally occupied government land was freed on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Published on May 27, 2022 01:26 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Punjab rural development and panchayats minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday got around 195-acre panchayati land freed of illegal possession at Talwandi Nauabad, Walipur Khurd and Walipur Kalan villages in Sidhwan Bet area.

He was accompanied by MLAs Sarvjit Kaur Manuke and Hardeep Singh Mundian; senior AAP leaders Amandeep Singh Mohie and Dr KNS Kang; ADC (rural development) Amit Kumar Panchal and DDPO Sanjeev Kumar.

The minister said that around 86 acres of land was freed at Talwandi Nauabad village, 65 acres at Walipur Khurd and 43 acres at Walipur Kalan.

Dhaliwal appreciated the efforts of the district administration and said that 424 acres of government land has been freed from illegal occupation in the district till date.

He added that around 2,750 acres of land has been freed across the state, which will go up to around 3,000 acres by the end of this month and 5,000 acres by June.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP