Ludhiana | 2 arrested for stealing revolver, Canadian dollars from farmer’s house

The police on Saturday arrested two drug addicts allegedly involved in burglary of 7100 Canadian dollars, cash and a .32 bore revolver from house of a farmer at Golden Avenue, Hambran Road, on January 12 . The police have recovered a revolver and dollars from their possession.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused Akash of Haibowal Kalan and Raj Kumar of Kohara, who are labourers,said they barged in the house with the intent to only steal taps to meet their need for drugs. As they broke open the locks of almirah, they found a revolver and canadian dollars and decided to steal the valuables.

The accused said they found the house locked. One of them climbed up to the first floor of the house through a vacant plot, while other remained outside to keep tab on the movement. They broke open the grills of the window to barge in.

The accused also confessed their involvement in such burglaries and claimed that they had stolen only taps.

Sub-inspector Rajinderpal Singh, station house officer at PAU police station, said tracing the CCTV cameras, the police arrested the accused on Saturday and produced them before the court, which remanded the accused a day in police custody.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On January 12, a farmer Sukhdeep Singh made a complaint to the police that he had gone out-of-station along with his family members but when returned found the house ransacked.