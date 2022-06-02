Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: 2 bikers snatch bag from women on scooter
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: 2 bikers snatch bag from women on scooter

Two motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched a purse, which reportedly contained ₹22,000 and other valuables, from two women at Chome village in Malaud, Khanna, on Tuesday
Representative image
Published on Jun 02, 2022 01:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The complainant, Sunita Rani of Daulatpur village, stated in her complaint that she and her friend Randeep Kaur had gone to HDFC Bank in Malaud to deposit cash. As there was a rush, they did not deposit it and decided to visit some other day.

While they were returning on their scooter, two bikers snatched the bag containing the cash, a mobile phone and important documents from Randeep, who was riding pillion and fled. They fell off the scooter and suffered minor injuries.

Meanwhile, the onlookers informed the police. Sub-inspector Ashok Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 379 B and 34 of IPC has been lodged against unidentified suspects at Malaud police station. Police are scanning CCTV footage to identify the accused.

