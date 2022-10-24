Ludhiana: 2 booked for smuggling drugs through courier

Two men, including a resident of Dugri, have been booked for smuggling intoxicant pills from Gujarat through courier. The courier company employees had found a package which was to be delivered to the accused suspicious and informed police. On opening the package, 25,000 intoxicant pills were found.

The accused have been identified as Manpreet Singh of MIG flats, Dugri, and Naresh Bhai of Surat, Gujarat. While Naresh Bhai sent the parcel from Gujarat, Manpreet had gone to collect it from the courier company’s office.

The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of Sonu Kumar, operation in-charge at Trackon Courier on RK Road, near Cheema Chowk.

Inspector Sanjiv Kapoor said, station house officer at Moti Nagat police station, stated that they received a tip-off that Manpreet used to procure intoxicant pills through courier from other states. The police laid a trap, but he did not turn up at the courier office to pick the parcel. Jagraon police had also laid a trap for his arrest, as he was wanted by Ludhiana Rural police in a case of smuggling of intoxicating pills.

Meanwhile, the courier company employees informed the police about the parcel, following which the drugs were recovered.

A case has been registered under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been lodged against the accused and a hunt is on for their arrest.